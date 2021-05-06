China travel rebounds over May Day but some seek more variety

BEIJING - Spending on domestic travel has hit pre-pandemic levels as cashed-up consumers reined in by border closures make the most of low Covid-19 infection rates and hit the road.

While this has helped give the economy a much-needed boost, industry insiders are sceptical about how long in-country travel can maintain its novelty for the jet-setting crowd.

Around 230 million trips were made domestically during the five-day May Day "Golden Week" holiday that ended on Wednesday (May 5), said China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a 3 per cent increase from pre-pandemic figures.

The tourism industry showed strong recovery between April and August last year but a second wave of Covid-19 cases and a strong call by the government to stay home during the Chinese New Year holiday earlier this year had put a dampener on the recovery.

But figures have continued to see a rebound since the Tomb Sweeping holiday last month although tourists ended up spending less than before.

Chinese travellers forked out 113.23 billion yuan (S$23.3 billion) during the holiday, which beat last year's 47.6 billion yuan - a period when China was just recovering from the pandemic and travel was gingerly reopening with a 30 per cent cap on attractions.

The figures were also lower than the 117.7 billion yuan outlaid in 2019.

Macau, the only region to have a travel bubble with mainland China, welcomed 165,500 visitors over the holiday weekend, official figures showed, a far cry from the 531,000 of 2019, many of whom visited from nearby Hong Kong.

Takings at the territory's casinos are likely to have been as much as 50 per cent lower than before the pandemic, JP Morgan estimated.

There was massive overcrowding at several tourist hot spots as holidaymakers grounded for over a year turned their focus inwards.

Pictures from the Great Wall of China in Beijing and the terracotta warriors in Xian show visitors packed chest to chest with little regard for social distancing, while the hashtag "I queued four hours for a two minute visit" trended on social media platform Weibo.

"I could've just looked at pictures of this on my phone at home and been more comfortable," wrote one user on Weibo, attaching images of the Badaling section of the Great Wall showing crowds jostling for a good photo spot.



Crowds visiting the Great Wall during the labour day holiday, on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



The allure of travelling domestically may soon fade for the more well-heeled crowd used to at least one "show-stopper holiday" a year, said Mr Song Ruanze, who runs a travel agency specialising in high-end vacations.

In a regular year, he takes groups of up to 12 on highly personalised luxury tours, which include meals at Michelin-starred restaurants, stays at luxury boutique hotels and private visits at art galleries.

A recent holiday involved leading a group to Guangdong province on a tour centred around heritage cuisine.

"We've been doing more of these tours across different provinces because they're easier to arrange, but our clients are used to a certain standard of travel and many times, when it's the holiday season like that, you inadvertently get caught in traffic or have to queue for things; it's not what our clients pay us for," he said.



Passengers entering the Shanghai railway station on April 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



After more than a year of shut borders, many Chinese have already done some level of domestic travel and are itching for a change of scene.

"People choose us for their holidays because they want to be different from their friends and experience something unique, but here, for high-end travel, there are only so many options, some which may not be suitable for our clientele," noted Mr Song.

"There are parts of China's service industry that are definitely still not at international standards."

Restauranteur Jane Zhu, who usually takes advantage of the longer holidays to travel out of China with her friends, said the sheer size of the crowds have turned her off vacationing during a national holiday for at least a while.

She spent close to 15,000 yuan on a holiday to tropical Hainan with three others, expecting a relaxing beach holiday.

"There were so many people everywhere, on the beach, in the hotel, even in the duty free shops, I might have been better off staying in Beijing," she told The Straits Times.