Street fighting ongoing in Mariupol; Russian forces seize town near Chernobyl

LVIV (REUTERS) - The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol said on Saturday (March 26) he had spoken to France's ambassador to Ukraine about options for evacuating civilians, after French President Emmanuel Macron said he would propose to Russia a plan to help people leave.

Speaking on national television, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the situation in the encircled city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in its centre.

Russian troops have been bombarding the port city, which is the biggest population centre in the part of the eastern Donbass region that was controlled by Ukraine before the war.

The Donbass region is also where Russia has recognised the independence of two Russis-backed separatist "republics".

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk meanwhile said agreement has been reached on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from frontline hotspots.

Speaking on national television, she said civilians trying to leave Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints around the city.

Reuters could not independently verify this information.

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have failed to work in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, the governor of the Kyiv region Oleksandr Pavlyuk said Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live.

In an online statement, Pavlyuk said Russian troops had occupied the hospital in Slavutych and kidnapped the mayor.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

On Friday, Ukraine said its troops had repulsed a first attack by Russian troops closing in on the town.