Six Ukrainian servicemen killed in helicopter incident, media reports

A Ukrainian military helicopter takes off to carry out a mission in June. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV - An accident involving two Ukrainian helicopters has killed six servicemen aboard the aircraft, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.

The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident on Tuesday involved widely used Mi-8 military helicopters and occurred near the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, near the front line, but gave no indication how it occurred.

An air force spokesman identified as Yevhen Rakita confirmed the deaths to public broadcaster Suspilne, but gave no details on the circumstances. REUTERS

