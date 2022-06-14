'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine frontline city Lysychansk

LYSYCHANSK, UKRAINE (AFP) - Maksym Katerin was red-eyed on Monday (June 13) as he showed the fresh graves of his mother and stepfather, scattered with rose petals, in his garden in Ukraine's frontline city of Lysychansk.

On Sunday afternoon at around 5pm, a shell ripped through his peaceful garden with its piglets and chickens, instantly killing his mother Nataliya and her husband Mykola, both 65, leaving their mutilated bodies on the ground.

"I don't know who did this, but if I knew, I would tear off their arms," said Katerin.

After months of shelling, the strategic city in eastern Ukraine is massively damaged with no water, electricity or phone signal.

Ukrainian artillery uses its high ground to exchange fire with Russian forces fighting for control of Sieverodonetsk, just across the river.

Katerin's neighbour Yevgeniya Panicheva wept, saying Katerin's mother "was lying here, her stomach was ripped and her guts were falling out. She was a very good, kind and helpful woman. Why did they do this to her?" "They bomb and they bomb and we don't know what to do."

Their leafy street lined with mulberry and cherry trees lies close to Russian forces just across the river, with Ukrainian artillery positioned nearby. One house was completely obliterated by earlier shelling and an unexploded device could be seen sticking out of the road.

They were not the only Lysychansk residents to die on Sunday: a six-year-old boy was also killed, police told AFP, showing a photo of the crater from the shell, which scattered deadly shrapnel.

In the city centre, severed power cables lay in the street, with burnt-out shopping malls and the acrid smell of smoke in a yellow sky.

In one street, smoke rose from charred, roofless houses.

Soldiers and police drove cars with missing windows and AFP saw police haul in three youths with sacks full of looted goods.

'The pits'

One policeman described the situation as "the pits".

"Shells are flying in and hitting the city centre," he said, while his colleague added: "It's 24/7." "With every day, you see for yourself that the shelling doesn't diminish, it is only intensifying," Oleksandr Pokhna, a lieutenant-colonel in Luhansk region's police special forces, told AFP.

He said police were trying to encourage as many residents as possible to go to evacuation points to be taken to safer parts of the country.