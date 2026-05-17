Eight injured as car rams into pedestrians in Italy’s Modena

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The suspect, a man in his thirties, was arrested, police said.

MILAN - Eight people were injured on May 16 when a car drove into pedestrians in the centre of the northern Italian city of Modena, police and the city’s mayor said.

Police said they arrested the driver, a man in his thirties, and there was no further danger.

Among the injured, four people are in a serious condition, the city’s mayor, Mr Massimo Mezzetti, told broadcaster RaiNews24.

The driver is an Italian national born in Bergamo, of North African origin, and a resident of the Modena area, the mayor added.

“It seems (the driver) deliberately drove onto the sidewalk, hitting several people and crashing into a shop window.

He then got out of his car and brandished a knife,” said Mr Mezzetti.

One man who tried to stop the driver suffered minor injuries, the mayor said.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel working at the scene after a vehicle struck several pedestrians in downtown Modena, northern Italy, on May 16. PHOTO: EPA

A witness told RaiNews24 he heard people falling and threw himself to the ground as the car approached. He said the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, though authorities have not confirmed this.

“I express my solidarity with those who were injured and their families,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on social media X

“What happened in Modena is extremely serious,” Ms Meloni added. REUTERS