Saudi prince to sign deal to provide Europe with cheaper renewable energy

ATHENS (AFP) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced upcoming bilateral projects on a visit to Greece Tuesday (July 26), including for a power cable between both countries to provide Europe with "cheaper renewable energy".

Prince Mohammed landed in Greece on Tuesday on his first Europe tour since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and is set to head to France later in the week.

"I believe we have... historical opportunities, that we are going to finalise a lot of it today," Prince Mohammed said at a press conference with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the capital Athens.

This would include linking electricity grids to "provide Greece and southwest Europe through Greece with... much cheaper renewable energy," he added.

The Greek foreign ministry said agreements on maritime transport, energy and defence technology among other things were due to be signed on Wednesday.

Mr Khashoggi's killing and dismemberment by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018 brought the powerful crown prince international condemnation.

Prince Mohammed's trip to Europe comes less than two weeks after US President Joe Biden visited the Saudi city of Jeddah for a summit of Arab leaders and met one-on-one with the prince, greeting him with a fist bump.

That move sealed Biden's retreat from a presidential election campaign pledge to turn the kingdom into a "pariah" over the Khashoggi affair and wider human rights controversies.

US intelligence agencies determined that Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, had approved the operation that led to Mr Khashoggi's death, though Riyadh denies this, blaming rogue operatives.

Prince Mohammed's stay in Europe represents a "highly symbolic move past his post-Khashoggi isolation", said Dr Kristian Ulrichsen, a research fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University.

"While there has not been any formal coordination of policy in the 'West' against Mohammed bin Salman since 2018, the fact is that he has not visited any European or North American country since Khashoggi's killing," Dr Ulrichsen said.

Prince Mohammed has also received a recent boost from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Saudi Arabia in April, then welcomed Prince Mohammed in Ankara in June.

Mr Erdogan had enraged the Saudis by vigorously pursuing the Khashoggi case, opening an investigation and briefing international media about the lurid details of the killing.

But with ties on the mend, an Istanbul court halted the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects linked to Mr Khashoggi's death, transferring the case to Riyadh in April.