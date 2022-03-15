Russia's war puts Europe's 'golden passports' under microscope

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The war in Ukraine has cast a harsh spotlight on the yachts, jets and mansions owned by Russia's wealthiest citizens around the world, but there's another luxury good in high demand: passports.

In Europe over the last decade, as many as 4,000 Russians are estimated to have obtained so-called golden passports by investing a total of over €3 billion (S$4.5 billion) in property or other assets, according to European parliament research.

But the tide appears to have turned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Portugal, Greece and the Czech Republic halted the issuance of visas to Russian nationals, and Britain scrapped its investor visa programme entirely. Bulgaria in February proposed a bill to ban golden passports, potentially leaving Malta as the only member state still offering them.

The so-called investment migration industry has proven lucrative for Europe, where participating member states cashed in as much as €21 billion between 2011 and 2019, according to the parliament.

Demand showed few signs of slowing down during the pandemic: Spain in January granted 14 "golden visas" to Russian individuals, more than the total number of permits awarded by the Netherlands, ever. Wealthy individuals from many other countries have also participated, including from China, Pakistan and the US.

The vast majority of these passport-seekers are believed to be law-abiding people of means, and certainly not all are billionaires.

In the case of Russians, they now face being targeted for more scrutiny because of their nationality. An Al Jazeera investigation into 2,500 applications in Cyprus found that 43 applicants, or 1.7 per cent, had been convicted of a crime either before or after naturalisation. Cyprus ended its passport programme in 2020.

Without a standardised European application, such permits could once be had for as little as €127,000 in Bulgaria to as much as €1.2 million in the Netherlands.

The process also varies greatly across countries: Ireland's programme, which targets individuals worth at least €2 million, requires that the investor be "a person of good character".

In Spain, visas are granted if authorities fail to resolve the application within 20 days of filing. The absence of uniformity feeds concerns that applicants who may pose a risk are drawn to countries seen as having the laxest due diligence.

Besides citizenship, there are other avenues by which investors can gain the right to live, work and travel freely in the European Union. Currently, 13 member states have "residency-by-investment" schemes, whereby wealthy individuals can obtain a residency visa by purchasing property, government bonds or other assets.

Now, with most European countries halting their remaining golden passport programmes, the European parliament voted on March 9 in favour of banning the practice. It also called for an EU-wide regulation on visas that includes stronger background checks and a minimum amount of time to be spent in the country for applicants.

Parliament member Sophia in 't Veld, the rapporteur on the case, said many of the Russians who'd obtained passports and visas were oligarchs with links to Mr Vladimir Putin's Kremlin.

"They escape sanctions merely by waving their nice EU passports," she told the parliament in Strasbourg. Now the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is expected to propose laws to be applied across the union.