Russia's war in Ukraine could last years, Nato's Stoltenberg says

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along an entrenched position on the front line near Avdiivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on June 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
41 min ago

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - Russia's war in Ukraine could take years, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper, adding that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the Donbas region from Russian control.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag.

"Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

A Nato summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to Nato standard gear, Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow as it fought Russian assaults near a key eastern city and multiple locations came under shell and missile attack.

Russian forces were defeated in an attempt to storm Ukraine's capital Kyiv in March. Russia has since refocused on the Donbas region in the eastern part of Ukraine.

More On This Topic
After EU blessing, Ukraine vows to prevail as it battles Russian assaults
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky visits southern front line in Mykolaiv

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top