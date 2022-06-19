Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk, says Ukrainian governor

Smoke rises after a military strike in Sievierodonetsk, at the site of the Azot Chemical Plant, on June 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
9 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russia is sending a large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk from other battle zones to try to gain full control of the front-line eastern city, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Saturday (June 18).

"Today, tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, they will throw in all the reserves they have... because there are so many of them there already, they're at critical mass," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on national television.

He said Russian forces already controlled most but not all of Sievierodonetsk.

More On This Topic
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky visits southern front line during Mykolaiv trip
Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top