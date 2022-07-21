Russia's war aims in Ukraine widen, US says any annexations will be challenged

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russia's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (July 20), as its forces shelled eastern and southern Ukraine.

Lavrov also told state news agency RIA Novosti that Moscow's objectives will expand still further if the West keeps supplying Kyiv with long-range weapons such as the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).

"That means the geographical tasks will extend still further from the current line," he said.

Lavrov's comments were the clearest acknowledgment yet that Russia's war goals have expanded over the five months of war.

The United States, which had said on Tuesday that it saw signs Russia was preparing to formally annex territory it has seized in Ukraine, promised that it would oppose annexation.

"Again, we've been clear that annexation by force would be a gross violation of the UN Charter, and we would not allow it to go unchallenged. We would not allow it to go unpunished," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular daily briefing on Wednesday.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supports Russian-speaking breakaway entities - the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) - in those provinces, together known as the Donbas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia rejected diplomacy and wanted "blood, not talks".

In Washington, the US chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, said the Donbas region had not yet been lost to the Russians. Ukrainian forces withdrew from Luhansk earlier this month.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told a meeting of allies that the US will send four more Himars to Ukraine.

Heavy shelling

The Ukrainian military reported heavy and sometimes fatal Russian shelling amid what they said were largely failed attempts by Russian ground forces to advance.

The Russian-installed administration in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia said Ukraine had conducted a drone strike on a nuclear power station there, but the reactor was undamaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukrainian officials had no immediate comment.