Russia's 'Sputnik V' Covid-19 vaccine to be tested on 40,000 people

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Mass testing of Russia's first potential Covid-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people, the Tass news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Thursday (Aug 20).

The vaccine, called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.