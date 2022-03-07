'Russians, go home!': Pro-Ukraine protests sweep Europe

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Thousands of demonstrators on Sunday (March 7) took to the streets in cities across Europe for the second weekend running to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow's assault on its pro-Western neighbour on Feb 24 has sparked global condemnation and an outpouring of solidarity with Kyiv as the West inflicts harsh sanctions, some directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Rallies were again organised across the continent following demonstrations on Saturday to denounce Russia's actions and demand an end to the conflict.

In Brussels, police said around 5,000 people took part in a rally marked by a sea of Ukrainian flags and chants of "Russians, go home!", "No to war" and "Europe, be brave, act now!".

Protesters in the French city of Toulouse - which is twinned with Ukraine's capital Kyiv - assembled behind a large yellow and blue banner, holding portraits showing a bloodstained Putin and labelling him an assassin.

Cries of "close the airspace" and "Let's protect Ukraine's sky" resounded through the city, a reference to Kyiv's demand that Nato establish a no-fly zone to prevent Russian aircraft contributing to Moscow's onslaught.

Around 5,000 people also gathered in the northern city of Caen by a memorial commemorating the 1944 D-Day landings, a key turning point in the battle against Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Ukrainian flag was hoisted and many attendees sported the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag, an AFP correspondent saw.

"People of Ukraine, we won't desert you! Democracy, freedom, peace," read one placard.

'Close the sky, not your eyes!'