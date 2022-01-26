Russian, Ukrainian officials meet in bid to ease tensions

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Paris for talks on Wednesday (Jan 26) in a bid to defuse soaring tensions, with France seeking to usher both sides down a "path to de-escalation".

The high-level meeting, attended by senior diplomats from France and Germany, brings together the four countries in a format that has been used repeatedly since Russia's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian province of Crimea.

Russia is represented by Vice-Prime Minister Dmitri Kozak and Ukraine by presidential adviser Andriy Yermak, with diplomatic advisers to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also taking part in the talks.

France, which floated ideas for a "de-escalation" on Monday and is keen for Europe to try to solve the crisis, is hoping that Russia is prepared to engage in talks at a time when it has massed 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border.

"It's very encouraging that the Russians agreed to enter into this diplomatic format again, the only one in which the Russians are stakeholders," an aide to Mr Macron said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

"This meeting will give us a clear indication of the Russians' mindset before the call between Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday."

Each side is expected to brief the media later in the day.

'Indication’ Putin plans force by mid-February: US

The United States believes that Mr Putin remains poised to use force against Ukraine by mid-February, a top diplomat said on Wednesday.

“I have no idea whether he’s made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force some time perhaps (between) now and the middle of February,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a forum.

Ms Sherman, who met her Russian counterpart earlier this month in Vienna in an attempt to warn Moscow against invading its neighbour, said that Mr Putin’s planning may be affected by the Winter Games in Beijing.

“We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics begin on Feb 4, the opening ceremony, and President Putin expects to be there,” Ms Sherman told the Yalta European Strategy forum. “I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine, so that may affect his timing and his thinking.”

Ms Sherman said that the US was “pushing for diplomacy”, but also “preparing for the worst”.

Separate talks between Russia and the US have been held in recent weeks to discuss Russian security demands in Europe, including that Ukraine should never become a member of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance.

After discussions last Friday in Geneva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Washington would give a written response to Russian demands and also floated the idea of a presidential meeting.

'Play the game'

The talks in Paris on Wednesday come as Western powers keep up their warnings of massive economic sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on pro-Western Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday of personal sanctions on Mr Putin, while the White House said the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine "remains imminent".

Russia warned on Wednesday that imposing sanctions on Mr Putin personally would not hurt him, but would be "politically destructive".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US congressmen and senators discussing personal sanctions against Russia's top leaders were ignorant of the fact that they were legally barred from holding assets, property and bank accounts abroad.

Individual sanctions against Mr Putin would be "not painful (but) politically destructive", said Mr Peskov, who has previously said they would amount to a severing of diplomatic relations.