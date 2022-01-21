Talks on Ukraine: Russia says US to provide response to demands 'next week'

GENEVA (AFP) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday (Jan 21) that Washington had agreed to provide Moscow with a written response to its security demands next week, after talks on Ukraine with his US counterpart.

"We ended up with an agreement that we will receive written responses to all our proposals next week," Mr Lavrov said after the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva.

He said the talks with Mr Blinken - which came amid growing fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine - had been "frank".

"Antony Blinken agreed that we need to have a reasonable dialogue, and I hope emotions will decrease," Mr Lavrov said.

He said Russia had "never" threatened "the Ukrainian people" but said Moscow was concerned "not about imaginary threats but about real facts", including the sending of Western arms and military instructors to Ukraine.

He said that after Russia receives the US response to its demands, another diplomatic meeting would be held "on our level", in reference to himself and Mr Blinken.

Mr Lavrov said it was "premature" to start talking about a summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

"I cannot say whether or not we are on the right track. We will know when we get an answer," Mr Lavrov said.

This story is developing.