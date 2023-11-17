Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

KYIV - Russian shelling in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed two people and injured at least five others, the region’s governor said on Thursday.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year but has been shelled relentlessly since by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the adjoining Dnipro river.

“The Russian army has been hitting the Korabelny district of Kherson,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

He said a 68-year-old man died in the shelling while a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Russian shelling in the town of Bilozerka, about 8km west of Kherson, also killed one person and injured four others, he later said.

“Rescuers pulled the body of the deceased man from the rubble of a house,” he said.

Ukraine’s air force, meanwhile, said it had downed one cruise missile and 16 out of 18 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

The announcement came after a Ukrainian energy supplier, DTEK Group, said Russian shelling had damaged grid infrastructure in a frontline region, without specifying where.

The group said the shelling had caused “serious” damage but there were no casualties.

Kyiv has warned Russia is likely to increase air strikes against energy targets ahead of the winter, as it did last year. AFP