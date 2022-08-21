Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa region

Two missiles had been shot down over the sea.
KYIV (REUTERS) - Russia said on Sunday (Aug 21) that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made Himars rocket in Ukraine's south-eastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

Russia's Defence Ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.

A spokesman for Odesa's regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets.

There were no casualties, the spokesman, Mr Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram. An explosives expert and investigators were working at the granary, he said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russia's Defence Ministry also said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

