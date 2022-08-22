Western powers stress importance of nuclear safety in Ukraine

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the United States, France and Germany on Sunday (Aug 21) stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine in a call, Mr Johnson's office said.

"On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President (Joe) Biden, President (Emmanuel) Macron and Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

"They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility."