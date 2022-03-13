Russian invasion of Ukraine: More than 2 weeks of destruction, devastation, death

On the morning of Feb 24, Ms Olga Nietsche was at home in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, when she was startled by what she thought was the sound of fireworks.

She looked out of the window and saw a rocket zipping by, exploding a short distance away from her place.

The strike came just after Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a "special military operation" for the "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine". He also claimed it was aimed at "bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians" in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Days later, Ms Nietsche, a 28-year-old translator, found herself crossing into Przemysl in Poland, lost and jaded, according to The Economist, with nothing more than some documents, a sleeping bag and a few pieces of clothing.

She was among some 2.5 million people who have fled Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion. Six in 10 of them are now in neighbouring Poland to the west. Others went elsewhere including to Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

The United Nations said on Friday (March 11) that another two million Ukrainians were displaced in their own country and that 564 civilians had been killed in the war so far.

The situation is dire in many areas as Russia pummels Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea.

Encircled by Russian forces, people in the southern port city of Mariupol are trapped. They have no electricity and mobile phone networks have been disconnected.

Food, water and medical stocks are depleting after 11 days of the Russian siege. Reports say fights have broken out over food and people have resorted to melting snow for drinking water.

Ms Elena Coventry, 48, who lives in Scotland, lost touch two weeks ago with her mother and brother who live in Mariupol. She believes they are hiding in the cellar of their home.

"Although they are told to always have food supplies, these will have run out by now," Ms Coventry told the BBC, adding that it was unbearable for her to not know if they were alive or dead.

She joined an Internet forum and recognised her mother's house from one of the pictures of the neighbourhood uploaded there.

"The windows are gone, it looks like a human with its eyes gouged out. People had their lives in those flats, they ate, they drank, but now it's horror," said Ms Coventry.