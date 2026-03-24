Russian drone, missile attack kill three in Ukraine

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KYIV, March 24 - Russia launched drones and missiles overnight on Tuesday at Ukraine, killing at least three people, damaging houses and triggering fires, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack came as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Monday of an imminent, mass Russian attack on the country, citing Ukrainian intelligence.

One person was killed and five injured in a drone and missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, the regional governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Russia launched a massive combined strike on Zaporizhzhia using drones and missiles," Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Fedorov also reported that six apartment buildings, two private houses, a store, non-residential buildings as well as an industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia were damaged in the attack.

He posted pictures on Telegram showing firefighters putting out a fire in a high-rise building and of a smaller building engulfed in flames.

Two people were killed and 11 injured in the attack in the eastern Poltava region, the regional governor said, adding that residential buildings and a hotel were damaged. REUTERS