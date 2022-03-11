Russian cyber restraint in Ukraine puzzles experts

PARIS (AFP) - The absence of any crippling Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine is puzzling experts, but they warn that low-level assaults may be coming, including against the West in retaliation for sanctions.

Even before Russian troops poured across the border into Ukraine last month, Western observers had warned of massive attacks on Ukraine's IT infrastructure, likely launched by Russian government agents or, by proxy, private hackers which give the government plausible deniability.

The entire range of cyber attacks is within Russia's capabilities, from blocking banking systems, shutting down power grids and cutting the water supply to sabotaging communication networks.

Hackers close to the government have in the past targeted corporate IT structures, government websites, planted ransomware and plundered sensitive data as part of espionage efforts, experts say.

But in the war against Ukraine, the order for all out cyber war does not appear to have been given or, if it was, has not translated into much success.

'You don't burn it down'

The most likely explanation is that Russia had been hoping for a quick victory without needing to resort to sophisticated and hugely damaging cyber attacks that require long preparation, according to Mr Jason Blessing, a cyber security expert at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

"Strategic context is critical for unpacking the use of cyber operations," he said.

"If your plan is to install a puppet government, the last thing you want to do is obliterate Ukraine's communications networks and other critical infrastructure."

But President Vladimir Putin's presumed plan to take Kyiv quickly and set up a Moscow-friendly regime was thwarted by a combination of Ukrainian resistance and the Russian army's structural weaknesses.

Despite early setbacks, experts say Russia still sees political control of Ukraine as its ultimate aim and does not want to destroy more of the target country than needed to achieve that objective.

"When you think you're going to take over the house, you don't burn it down," said Mr Jim Lewis, who directs the Strategic Technologies programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank.

"This may change now that things are going so badly, but the original reason is they thought it would be a quick victory and they wanted to maintain an intelligence advantage" by tapping into Ukrainian communications, he told AFP.