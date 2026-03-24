Russia to open control stations for long-range drones in Belarus, Zelensky says

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that earlier in the four-year-old war, Belarusian assistance had for a time intensified the damage inflicted by Russian attacks until Ukraine took action against it.

KYIV - Russia plans to open four ground-control stations for long-range attack drones in Belarus, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 23, citing information from Ukraine’s military intelligence service.

Mr Zelensky, who in recent months has repeatedly warned about Belarus becoming more involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine, added in comments on X that he had instructed the service’s chief to inform Kyiv’s partners about these plans.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, he said that earlier in the four-year-old war, Belarusian assistance had for a time intensified the damage inflicted by Russian attacks until Ukraine took action against it.

“We now have information from our intelligence that Russia intends to continue using the territory of Belarus and temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to build ground control stations for long-range drones,” he said.

“There will be responses to this. And they will be felt.”

Belarus’ foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside of business hours. REUTERS