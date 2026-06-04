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Russia says Serbia drills show NATO trying to squeeze Belgrade 'like boa constrictor'

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Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

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MOSCOW, June 4 - Russia accused NATO on Thursday of squeezing Serbia "like a boa constrictor", citing a joint military exercise taking place there as evidence of an attempt to subjugate the country.

Serbia says the annual "Platinum Wolf" exercise, which began on June 1 with the support of the U.S. European command, is aimed at exchanging best practices and to "enhance the competence and mutual understanding" of countries taking part, which include eight NATO members.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO wanted to take over the Balkans and tear Serbia away from Russia.

"They are wrapping Serbia in the coils of their love like a boa constrictor," Zakharova told reporters.

Russia has traditionally strong relations with Serbia, which was subjected to a NATO bombing campaign during the 1999 Kosovo war. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.