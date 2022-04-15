Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

KYIV/LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) – Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank on Thursday (April 14) after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict’s outcome.

The Moskva, Russia’s flagship in its Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed to port in stormy weather, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

Russia said earlier that over 500 crew aboard the Soviet-era missile cruiser were evacuated after ammunition on board exploded. Ukraine said it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile.

Russia, which has not acknowledged an attack, said the incident is under investigation. Reuters was unable to verify any of the statements, including whether the ship had sunk.

“While the cruiser Moskva was being towed to the destination port, the ship lost stability due to damage to the hull from the fire,” the defence ministry said.

“In the stormy sea conditions, the ship sank,” it said.

The incident came as Russia’s navy continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea nearly 50 days after it launched the invasion. Residents of Odesa and Mariupol, on the adjacent Azov Sea, have been bracing for new Russian attacks.

The United States said it did not have enough information to determine whether the Moskva was hit by a missile.

“(But) certainly, the way this unfolded, it’s a big blow to Russia,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Russian forces have pulled back from some northern parts of Ukraine after suffering heavy losses and failing to take the capital Kyiv. Ukraine and its Western allies say Moscow is redeploying for a new offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

Russia launched its assault in part to dissuade Ukraine from joining Nato. But the invasion has pushed Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, and nearby Sweden to consider joining the US-led military alliance.

Moscow warned Nato on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland join, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, in the heart of Europe.