Looming battle in Donbass to shape course of Russia's war in Ukraine

LONDON (REUTERS) - Russia is beefing up its forces for a new assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, setting the stage for a protracted battle that is certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides as the Russians try to encircle Ukraine's fighters, analysts said.

Military analysts are wary of predicting who will win the battle for Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbass, a crucial conflict that will likely be brutal and ultimately define the course of the war.

"The outcome of the battle could be that both sides will be battered to the point when neither one will be able to conduct an offensive or a counter-offensive," said Mr Konrad Muzyka, director of the Poland-based Rochan consultancy.

"Ukrainians will defend their land to the last man. The Russians will incur significant losses."

An uneasy "frozen" conflict could emerge and last for months with the constant threat of a fresh assault by Moscow, he said.

Russia describes its campaign, which began in February, as a special operation to degrade Ukraine's military capabilities and root out dangerous nationalists.

A protracted battle would frustrate any hopes that President Vladimir Putin has of declaring a significant victory in time for May 9 when Russia marks victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with a huge military parade that the Kremlin leader oversees every year.

Outgunned by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has called on the West to help save his country. He wants Nato to help police its airspace and the West to ship more fighter aircraft, missiles and anti-tank rockets.

Moscow began pulling out its forces from near Kyiv and Ukraine's north late last month in order, it said, to focus on taking the Donbass.

Even without reinforcements now arriving, Russia's invasion has slowly pushed back Ukrainian fighters in some areas of the Donbass and secured around 90 per cent of Luhansk region, said Mr Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst at the Rusi think-tank in London.

Ukraine's troops have held on more robustly in Donetsk, which together with Luhansk makes up Russian-speaking Donbass, a swathe of which was seized by Russia-backed separatists in 2014.

A significant Ukrainian contingent has been dug in since then.