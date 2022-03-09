Russia ready to open humanitarian corridors from five Ukrainian cities: Report

KYIV (REUTERS, AFP) - Russian forces will stop firing from 10 am Moscow time (3pm Singapore time) on Wednesday (March 9) and are ready to provide humanitarian corridors so people can leave Kyiv and four other cities, Tass news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Tuesday.

Information about corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol will be sent to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, said Mr Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre.

Ms Vereshchuk said earlier on Tuesday that authorities had once again not been able to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

"Given the deteriorating humanitarian situation ... and in order to ensure the safety of civilians and foreign citizens, Russia will observe a regime of silence from 10 am Moscow time on March 9 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," Tass cited Mr Mizintsev as saying.

Mr Mizintsev earlier said Ukrainian authorities had endorsed only one civilian evacuation route from areas affected by fighting out of 10 that were proposed, including five towards territory controlled by Kyiv.

The first convoy carrying civilians from the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine arrived via a humanitarian corridor in the central city of Poltava, Ukraine's presidency said late on Tuesday (March 8).

"The first column of 22 buses has already arrived in Poltava," the president's deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram, hailing this as "good news."

He added that 1,100 foreign students would travel onwards by train to Lviv in Western Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a second convoy of buses had already reached Poltava region, the presidential administrator said.

The humanitarian corridor was also used by drivers of civilian vehicles, he added.

Sumy, 350km east of Kyiv, has experienced days of heavy fighting.

The Ukrainian authorities said that 21 people, including two children, were killed in air strikes in the besieged city on Monday.

"I am glad that the work of the evacuation team at this stage was completed successfully," Tymoshenko said.