Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian city of Sumy is under way: Presidential official

LVIV (REUTERS, AFP) - Civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy have started evacuating on Tuesday (March 8), under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", a Ukrainian presidential official said.

"It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10am (4pm Singapore time) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said earlier in a televised statement.

Sumy, 350km east of Kyiv and near the Russian border, has experienced heavy fighting for days, but no other details about the attack were immediately available.

The corridor from Sumy to Poltava, a city in central Ukraine, is designed to evacuate civilians, including Chinese, Indians and other foreigners, but Ms Vereshchuk accused Russia of planning to disrupt the route.

“We have information that the Russian side has planned to disrupt the corridors,” she added. “Manipulations are being prepared to force people to take another route, which is not coordinated and dangerous."

She said the corridor was also designed to channel the delivery of food and medicine.

The air strike in Sumy took place late on Monday, Ukraine’s rescue services said. "Enemy planes insidiously attacked apartment buildings,” they said on Telegram after arriving on the scene at 11pm.

At least nine people, including two children, have died in the air strike.

Russia had proposed giving the residents of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, and Mariupol, a southern port city, the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Other humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have previously rejected.

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

