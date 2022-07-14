21 killed in deadly Russian strike on Ukrainian city a day after grain talks

VINNYTSIA (REUTERS) - Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia far behind the frontlines on Thursday (July 14) in an attack which Ukrainian officials called a war crime and said had killed at least 21 people, including three children.

The strike, which Ukraine said had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, came a day after a breakthrough in talks between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukrainian grain exports and underscored how far the two sides remain from a peace settlement.

"What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian defence ministry, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, did not immediately comment on the strike.

Mr Denys Monastyrskyi, Ukraine's interior minister, told a briefing in Vinnytsya that 21 had been killed and 91 people wounded, 50 of them seriously.

Three children were among the dead, said officials, who added that three cruise missiles had struck the city.

Ukraine's state emergency service wrote on Telegram that the search was on for 42 missing. Mr Zelensky told an international conference aimed at prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine that the attack had been mounted on "an ordinary, peaceful city".

"Cruise missiles hit two community facilities, houses were destroyed, a medical centre was destroyed, cars and trams were on fire," he said.

Russia, which launched what it called its "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb 24, says its it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure to protect its own security.

Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200 km southwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, hosts the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to an official Ukrainian military website, a target which Russia used cruise missiles to try to hit in March, the Ukrainian air force said at the time.

Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building, while photographs posted online by the State Emergency Service showed grey smoke rising later from the twisted remains of burnt-out cars and smouldering rubble.

One showed an abandoned, overturned pram lying on the street.

In comments on Twitter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of committing "another war crime".

"This is terrorism. Deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear. Russia is a terrorist state and must be legally recognised as such," Mr Kuleba wrote.