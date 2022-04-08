Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths, as Ukraine braces for major offensive

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Russia gave the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from sanctions as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive.

Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than four million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage.

In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly suspended it from the UN Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis." Russia then quit the council.

Russia has previously acknowledged its attack has not progressed as quickly as it wanted, but on Thursday (April 7) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lamented the rising death toll.

"We have significant losses of troops," he told Sky News.

"It's a huge tragedy for us."

Russia is facing its most difficult economic situation for three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. The US Congress removed its "most favoured nation" trade status in a further blow.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

Following new restrictions after the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha that were widely condemned by the West as war crimes, Ukraine called on allies to stop buying Russian oil and gas, amid divisions in Europe, and to boost it militarily.

"Ukraine needs weapons which will give it the means to win on the battlefield and that will be the strongest possible sanction against Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video late on Thursday (April 7).

He also said the situation in Borodyanka - another town north-west of Kyiv retaken from Russian forces - is "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha, without citing any evidence.