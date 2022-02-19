Rebels evacuate east Ukraine residents; West says Russia seeks war pretext

DONETSK/KYIV/MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian-backed separatists packed civilians onto buses out of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Friday (Feb 18), a shock turn in a conflict the West fears is part of a plan by Moscow to create a pretext for an attack on its neighbour.

Warning sirens blared in Donetsk after it and the other self-proclaimed "People's Republic", Lugansk, announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia, with women, children and the elderly going first.

Without providing evidence, Denis Pushilin, the separatist leader in Donetsk, accused Ukraine of preparing to attack the two regions soon - an accusation Kyiv said was false.

"There are no orders to liberate our territories by force," said Ukraine's top security official, Oleksiy Danilov.

Hours after the evacuation announcement, a jeep exploded outside a rebel government building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the region of the same name. Reuters journalists saw the vehicle surrounded by shrapnel, a wheel thrown away by the blast.

Russian media said it belonged to a separatist official.

Most of the several million civilians in the two rebel-held areas are Russian speakers, many already granted citizenship by Moscow.

Within hours of the announcement, families assembled to board buses at an evacuation point in Donetsk, where authorities said 700,000 people would leave.

One weeping woman embraced her teenage children.

Irina Lysanova, 22, just back from a trip to Russia, said she was packing to return with her pensioner mother: "Mama is a panicker," she said. "Dad is sending us away." Her father, Konstantin, 62, was not going.

"This is my motherland and the land is ours. I will stay and put out the fires," he said.

The evacuation started after the simmering eastern Ukraine conflict zone saw what sources described as the most intense artillery bombardment for years on Friday.

Ukraine's government and the separatists traded blame.

Western countries have said they think the shelling, which began on Thursday and intensified in its second day, could be part of an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to create a pretext to justify an attack on Ukraine.

Russia says it has no such intention and accuses the West of irresponsible fear-mongering.