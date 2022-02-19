Rebels evacuate residents from east Ukraine, plan for 700,000 to leave

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK (REUTERS) - Russian-backed separatists packed civilians onto buses out of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Friday (Feb 18), a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use as justification for all-out invasion of its neighbour.

They say they plan to evacuate around 700,000 people to Russia from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Warning sirens blared in Donetsk after it and the other self-proclaimed region, Luhansk, announced an evacuation to Russia, with women, children and the elderly going first.

Hours later, a Russian UAZ jeep exploded outside the rebel government building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the region by the same name. Reuters journalists saw the vehicle surrounded by shrapnel, a wheel tossed away by the blast.

Most of the several million civilians in the two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine are Russian speakers, with many already granted citizenship by Moscow.

Within hours of the surprise announcement, families assembled at an evacuation point in Donetsk to board buses for Russia. One weeping woman embraced her teenage children.

Irina Lysanova, 22, just back from a trip to Russia, said she was packing to return with her pensioner mother: "Mama is a panicker," she said. "Dad is sending us away."

Her father, Konstantin, 62, was not going.

"This is my motherland and the land is ours. I will stay and put out the fires," he said.

The evacuation came after the simmering eastern Ukraine conflict zone saw what some sources described as the most intense artillery bombardment for years on Friday.

Ukraine's government and the separatists traded blame.

Western countries have said they think the shelling, which began on Thursday and intensified in its second day, is part of a pretext created by Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

'Most significant mobilisation since WWII'

With global markets anxious and Europe engulfed in a diplomatic crisis, Russia said this week it had started withdrawing troops from the border near Ukraine.

But the United States said it had instead done the opposite: ramping up the force menacing its neighbour to between 169,000 and 190,000 troops, from 100,000 at the end of January.