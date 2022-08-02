Race to be next British prime minister closer than thought, poll shows

LONDON (REUTERS) - Foreign minister Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has a smaller lead over her rival Rishi Sunak than previously thought.

Ms Truss is backed by 48 per cent of Conservative Party members compared with 43 per cent for former finance minister Sunak, according to a poll of 807 people by Italian data company Techne, carried out July 19 to 27.

This suggested a much tighter race than a previous poll of Conservative members carried out by YouGov on July 20 to 21 that showed Ms Truss with a 24-point lead over Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are competing in a summer tour of hustings around Britain for the votes of about 200,000 Conservative members, who will select the next prime minister, with the winner announced on Sept 5.

Taxes have dominated the race so far.

Mr Sunak has accused Ms Truss of being "dishonest" with voters with her promises of major tax cuts as soon as she enters office.

Mr Sunak said he would make sure inflation is under control before cutting taxes, something Ms Truss said would push the country into recession.

Over 60 per cent of Conservative members in the Techne poll said Ms Truss had better ideas on taxes than Mr Sunak, and they also supported her plans to tackle inflation and handle immigration.

But they said Mr Sunak was more trusted to deliver on Brexit and had better policies on education.

Also, in a setback, Ms Truss on Tuesday (Aug 2) scrapped a plan to tailor public sector pay to different regions less than a day after announcing it, following a backlash from many within her own party.

Ms Truss had vowed to save billions of pounds a year by introducing regional pay boards rather than having a national pay agreement, something commentators and opponents said would lead to pay cuts for workers such as nurses and teachers outside of London.

One of Mr Sunak's supporter, Mr Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley, said he was "speechless" at Ms Truss' plan.

"There is simply no way you can do this without a massive pay cut for 5.5 million people, including nurses, police officers and our armed forces outside London," he said.