Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid-19 symptoms

LONDON (AFP) - Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements for Tuesday(Feb 22) due to "mild" coronavirus symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," said a palace spokesman.

The 95-year-old head of state tested positive for the virus on Sunday, sparking renewed concerns about her health after she spent a night in hospital in October last year.

She was forced to rest on medical grounds and cancelled a series of planned engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.

Her appearances since then have been rare, although she returned to public duties before the start of her record-breaking 70th year as monarch on Feb 6.

The queen is scheduled to hold more virtual meetings later in the week, including her weekly private audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But it was reported that she will decide on whether to attend them nearer the time.

News of her illness came the day before Mr Johnson announced all pandemic legal curbs in England would end later this week.

On Monday, he said compulsory self-isolation for positive cases would stop on Thursday, urging a shift from government intervention to personal responsibility.

The move prompted concern from scientists and accusations from opposition critics that Mr Johnson was more concerned with appeasing members of his own party angered at the curbs than protecting public health.

The monarch - who is believed to be triple-vaccinated - resumed in-person audiences at her Windsor Castle home west of London last week.

But she complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 73, had to pull out of a planned engagement on Feb 10 after testing positive for coronavirus for a second time.

It was later revealed he had met his mother two days earlier.