Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, said Buckingham Palace on Feb 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
22 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (Feb 20).

"The queen has today tested positive for Covid-19," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.

The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

More On This Topic
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time
Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top