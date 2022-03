Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through negotiation or war: Report

PARIS (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (Feb 6) that Moscow planned to achieve its aims in Ukraine either through diplomacy or military means, the Elysee said.

Russia would reach its objectives in Ukraine "either through negotiation or through war", Mr Putin told Macron according to a French presidential official, adding the Russian president also pledged "it was not his intention" to attack Ukrainian nuclear sites.

Macron found Mr Putin "very determined to achieve his objectives", including on "what the Russian president calls the de-Nazification and the neutralisation of Ukraine", added the official, who asked not to be named.

Mr Putin also demanded recognition of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea - annexed by Russia in 2014 - as part of Russian territory as well as recognition as independent of two Ukrainian eastern breakaway regions already recognised by Russia.

These demands are "unacceptable for the Ukrainians", said the official.

Mr Putin also denied that the Russian army is targeting civilians after Mr Macron urged him not to endanger civilians, in line with international law.

The French president replied to him that "the army attacking is the Russian army" and said he had "no reason to believe that the Ukrainian army is putting civilians in danger", the official said.

Mr Macron had last week already expressed alarm over nuclear security risks in Ukraine after Europe's largest atomic power plant Zaporizhzhia was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces.

"President Putin has said that it was not his intention to carry out attacks on these power stations," said the official, adding that the Russian president said he was prepared to meet UN atomic agency standards for nuclear plant protection.

The call, which a presidential official said lasted one hour 45 minutes and was at Mr Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It came after a tense call on March 3 which the Elysee said had left Mr Macron feeling "the worst is to come" in Ukraine with Mr Putin intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.