Putin has 'serious concern' over Ukraine martial law

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed "serious concern" over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed "serious concern" over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
34 min ago

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed "serious concern" over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 27), after a confrontation at sea between the two countries.

In a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Putin said he hoped the German leader could intervene to prevent Kiev from taking "reckless" actions.

Mr Putin "expressed a serious concern over Kiev's decision... to introduce martial law" and "hopes that Berlin could influence the Ukrainian authorities to dissuade them from further reckless acts," the Kremlin said.

