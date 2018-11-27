Putin has 'serious concern' over Ukraine martial law

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed "serious concern" over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 27), after a confrontation at sea between the two countries.

In a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Putin said he hoped the German leader could intervene to prevent Kiev from taking "reckless" actions.

Mr Putin "expressed a serious concern over Kiev's decision... to introduce martial law" and "hopes that Berlin could influence the Ukrainian authorities to dissuade them from further reckless acts," the Kremlin said.