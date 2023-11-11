London police scuffle with far-right protesters as pro-Palestinian rally begins

LONDON – A large pro-Palestinian march kicked off in London on Saturday following scuffles nearby between far-right protesters and police, who launched a major operation to avert clashes between the two rival groups.

The pro-Palestinian march, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people, has also drawn counter-protesters from right-wing groups to the capital on what is Britain's day of remembrance for war veterans.

London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that they had faced aggression from counter-protesters who were in the city in "significant numbers", adding that they would not allow them to confront the pro-Palestinian rally.

"We will use all the powers and tactics available to us to prevent that from happening," the police said.

The "National March for Palestine" is the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians and call for a ceasefire from Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip following the Hamas group’s Oct 7 assault on southern Israel.

Government ministers had called for Saturday’s march to be cancelled because it falls on Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I and commemorates those killed in military action.

Ben Jamal, one of the organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), told Reuters up to a million people could join the rally. He said it would be peaceful, but acknowledged the "heightened situation today".

As they gathered at the start point, pro-Palestinian protesters could be heard shouting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", a rallying cry which is viewed by many Jews as antisemitic and a call for Israel's eradication.

About 1.5km away from the start of the march, scuffles between police and the far-right counter-protesters took place close to the Cenotaph war memorial earlier on Saturday, where some of the counter-protesters chanted: "We want our country back."

Bottles were later thrown at police by members of right-wing groups in a separate incident in Chinatown, about a mile north of the war memorial, police said.

Police have said almost 2,000 officers will be on duty, vowing to crack down on any disorder caused either by those involved in the march or the counter-protest. An unprecedented 24-hour police guard at the Cenotaph has been in place since Thursday.

“The policing operation this weekend is huge,” deputy assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Friday, saying it would be “challenging and tense”.

Citing worries over planned demonstrations at three railway stations in central London, transport police said protests at Waterloo, Victoria and Charing Cross would be banned until 11pm.