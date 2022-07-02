Pro-Russia rebels say key Ukrainian city 'encircled'; Kyiv denies claim

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AFP) - Fighting raged Saturday for Ukraine's strategic Lysychansk, as Kyiv denied a claim by Moscow-backed separatists that they had encircled the eastern city.

Clashes have been intense in Lysychansk, the last major city in the Luhansk region of the Donbas still in Ukrainian hands, located across the river from neighbouring Sievierodonetsk seized by Russia last week.

The city's capture would allow Russian forces to push deeper into the battleground Donbas region, which has become the focus of their offensive since failing to capture Kyiv after invading in late February.

"Fighting rages around Lysychansk... The city has not been encircled and is under control of the Ukrainian army," Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard, said on Ukrainian television.

Earlier in the day, Andrei Marotchko, a spokesman for the separatist forces, told the TASS news agency: "Lysychansk is completely encircled." The announcements come as missiles continue to rain down across Ukraine, killing dozens.

Rockets struck residential properties in Solviansk in the heart of the Donbas, killing a woman in her garden and wounding her husband, a neighbour told AFP on Saturday, describing debris showered across the neighbourhood.

The witness said the strike on Friday was thought to use cluster munitions which spread over a large area before exploding, striking buildings and people who were outdoors.

Strikes on a southern resort town earlier on Friday left 21 people dead and dozens wounded after missiles slammed into flats and a recreation centre in Serhiivka, 80km south of Black Sea port Odesa.

The attacks came after Moscow abandoned positions on a strategic island in a major setback to the Kremlin's invasion.

'Heavy losses'

Victims of the Serhiivka attacks included a 12-year-old boy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation late on Friday.

"I emphasise: this is an act of deliberate, purposeful Russian terror," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's chief diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday he had discussed a seventh round of European sanctions against Russia with his EU opposite number Joseph Borrell.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukraine was "suffering heavy losses on all fronts", listing what he said were military targets across the country hit with artillery and missiles.