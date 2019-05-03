With wife Meghan due to give birth, Prince Harry delays Dutch trip by a day

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan is due to give birth, will delay a trip to the Netherlands by one day until May 9, cancelling engagements planned in Amsterdam for the previous day, a palace official said on Friday (May 3).

"Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by the Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone the Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam," a palace official said in a statement to media.

Harry remains scheduled to travel to the Hague on May 9 to open his sporting event for disabled military veterans, the palace added.

British media earlier reported that the trip to the Netherlands had been cancelled.