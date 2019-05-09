Prince Harry and Meghan show off baby Archie

WINDSOR • Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, showed off their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world yesterday, describing having a baby as "magic".

Cradling their son, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a hat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared before a small group of media at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago.

"It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy," said the beaming Duchess, wearing a white dress, when asked how she was finding being a new mother.

She said the boy, the seventh in line to the British throne, was calm, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well. "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days," she said.

His name was revealed on the couple's Instagram account.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle," the couple said in the post. "The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 3.26kg, but few other details have been given about the birth.

"It's great, parenting is amazing," Prince Harry said. "It's only been 2½ days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up."

"It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mum's with us as well," the Duchess of Sussex said, referring to Ms Doria Ragland.

Britain's royals attract huge fascination and there is particular interest in Prince Harry, 34, and former US actress Markle, 37.

Given their worldwide popularity, the birth of their first child has attracted particular attention, especially as the baby is the first mixed-race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

He is also entitled to hold US citizenship while also automatically being a British national.

However, the baby will not automatically be a prince or a princess, or be known as "His Royal Highness", unless the Queen issues a specific decree.

"Thank you all so much and thank you everybody for all the well wishes and the kindness. It just means so much," the Duchess said.

Prince Harry, whose playful antics on royal engagements have made him popular with the public and media, could not resist cracking a joke as he pulled back the blanket to allow cameras to get a better look at his son.

"He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well - wonderful," joked the bearded Prince.

REUTERS