President Lukashenko says Belarus is 'authoritarian'

MINSK (AFP) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Thursday (July 21) that he ran an authoritarian state but claimed there were no political prisoners in his isolated country.

"Yes, our system of power is tougher. I even do not rule out the word 'authoritarian'," Lukashenko told AFP in an exclusive interview in the capital Minsk.

Belarus rights group Viasna says the country currently has 1,259 political prisoners.

But Lukashenko dismissed "talk of hundreds" of imprisoned people and claimed that "no one from the opposition" was currently being held in prison.

The former Soviet state farm director, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, sought to portray all opposition to his rule as a Western-backed plot.

He slammed Belarusians who took part in historic protests against his controversial re-election in 2020.

"These people spoke out against the state. Not against the authorities - against the state and their own nation," he said.

The 67-year-old leader crushed the demonstrations with the help of Russian ally President Vladimir Putin.

Key protest leaders are now either imprisoned or in exile.

"I am no dictator," Lukashenko insisted, while admitting that Belarus had "elements of authoritarianism."

"I am not as savage as you think," he said.

Lukashenko claimed that he did not know how many of his critics were behind bars.

"I do not even remember if those prominent bandits, who fomented this mutiny, if they are in prison," he said.

"Perhaps one or two have been convicted," he added.