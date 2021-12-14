Belarus opposition leader vows to fight for YouTuber husband ahead of verdict

MOSCOW (AFP) - Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday (Dec 14) she longed to be reunited with her beloved husband in a "new Belarus" as a court was expected to hand him a lengthy prison term.

Ms Tikhanovskaya's husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, is a popular YouTuber who last year galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman Alexander Lukashenko's nearly three-decade-long rule.

Tikhanovsky, 43, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on several charges including organising riots. He has been in custody since May 2020.

He planned to run against the Belarusian president in the August presidential elections last year but was arrested and jailed before the vote.

He stood trial behind closed doors at a detention centre in the city of Gomel in south-eastern Belarus. Little is known about the process, which began in June.

A court is expected later on Tuesday to hand him a lengthy prison term.

"I will keep defending the person I love and who became the leader of millions of Belarusians," Ms Tikhanovskaya said in a video address posted to Twitter, sitting in front of a wall featuring children's drawings.

"I will try to do something very difficult - maybe impossible - to bring closer the moment when we will see each other in a new Belarus."

She said any verdict would be "illegal and not something with which one can make peace".

A charismatic activist, Tikhanovsky, coined a new insult for Mr Lukashenko when he called him a "cockroach" and his campaign slogan was "Stop the cockroach". His supporters waved slippers - often used to kill the insects - at protests.

The activist was, however, detained on charges of violating public order soon after announcing his presidential bid.

His wife, a stay-at-home mother of two children at the time of her husband's arrest, took his place on the ballot and is believed by most independent observers to have won the election.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, 39, was forced to flee the former Soviet Belarus to neighbouring European Union member Lithuania after Mr Lukashenko launched a crackdown in the wake of the vote, deemed unfair by the West.

Tikhanovsky's five co-defendants include veteran opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, 65, and popular blogger Igor Losik, 29.