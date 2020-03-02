Portugal and Andorra register first cases of coronavirus

LISBON/MADRID (REUTERS) - Portugal and Andorra registered their first cases of the coronavirus on Monday (March 2), with all three cases having recently returned from abroad.

Portugal's first two cases, both men, were taken to hospital in Porto and were in a stable condition and in good general health, Health Minister Marta Temido told a news conference.

She said one case was discovered in a 60-year-old man who had recently travelled to Italy, the site of Europe's worst outbreak, and another one in a man aged 33, who had returned from Valencia in Spain.

The minister said Portugal would expand tracing of passengers and their contacts to include flights arriving from Italy, in addition to those arriving from China that have been monitored for some time.

In another possible case, a Chinese tourist had to be taken off a train during the night after complaining of fever, cough and throat pain, and officials said passengers on the train would be traced and monitored.

Andorra's first case was a 20 year-old man with mild symptoms who was recently in Italy, the government said.

The man had been in Milan and was hospitalised on Saturday.

The tests conducted have shown a positive infection, and he will remain in hospital for further tests and his immediate social circle will be monitored, the government said in a statement.