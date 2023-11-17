Polish truckers to expand Ukraine border protest as talks fail

KYIV - Polish trucking representatives said on Thursday that they would expand a border protest against Ukraine by blocking another crossing for cargo vehicles over what they call unfair competition from the war-torn country.

Kyiv had said earlier on Thursday that it failed to reach an agreement in new talks with Polish transport companies that have been blocking cargo at three major border points for almost two weeks.

The Polish truckers say the easing of EU access rules in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to an influx of unfair Ukrainian competition, taking a serious toll on their earnings.

Kyiv has rejected their demand to renew the need for EU entry permits for Ukrainian hauliers.

One of the protest organisers, Mr Tomasz Borkowski, told AFP that they would expand the blockade to the Medyka crossing point starting Monday.

The 11-day protest has caused huge queues on both sides of the border.

The Ukrainian and Polish infrastructure ministries took part in Thursday’s talks at the Dorohusk border point, along with the European Commission’s transport department, the government in Kyiv said.

“A key demand of the protesters is a return to the permit system. This demand cannot be fulfilled,” Ukraine’s transport ministry said.

“The agreement on the liberalisation of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU will be valid at least until June 30 of next year.”

It added that the Polish protesters did “not accept proposals” and that the “parties continue to search for solutions”.

Mr Borkowski said the truckers were waiting for a new round of talks with the Polish and Ukrainian governments, and were “not happy at the speed” of the negotiations.

Kyiv has said the protests harm both the Polish and Ukrainian economies. AFP