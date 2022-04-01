Polish pushbacks to Belarus go on as Ukrainians welcomed

WARSAW (AFP) - Poland has welcomed two million refugees from war-torn Ukraine at lightning speed and with open arms. Yet just north of that border, the EU member continues to push back those crossing from Belarus.

Since last summer, thousands of migrants and refugees - mostly from the Middle East - have come knocking only to be turned away by Poland, which sees their arrival as a kind of "hybrid warfare".

Warsaw and others in the West have accused the Belarusian regime of orchestrating the influx by promising an easy entry into the EU in an operation backed by Moscow.

Minsk has repeatedly denied the charge.

The attempted crossings have lately been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

But with the recent closure of the remaining migrant centres on the Belarusian side, the number of attempted crossings has gone up again, according to border guards and NGOs.

Last week, around 500 people tried to cross into Poland from Belarus.

"We get the sense that the order is to push back absolutely everyone, no matter their situation or health status," said Monika Matus, from the Polish activist network Grupa Granica (Border Group) which has been on the ground since the beginning.

"These people can neither count on medical care nor any other care," she told AFP.

He said, she said

The NGOs also denounce the "unprecedented" legal proceedings against their activists.

"Serious criminal accusations are being levelled for having provided humanitarian assistance or shelter or driven these people from the woods to a safe place," said Jaroslaw Jagura, a lawyer with the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights.

"Organising illegal border crossings is punishable by eight years in prison," he told AFP.

Yet, Polish border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska offers a whole different view of the situation.

She said only migrants on their way to Germany are being pushed back.