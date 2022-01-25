Poland begins work on new EU-Belarus border wall to deter migrant crossings

USNARZ GORNY, POLAND (AFP) - Polish contractors began work on Tuesday (Jan 25) on a €353 million (S$535 million) wall along the Belarus border aimed at deterring migrant crossings following a crisis in the area last year.

The 5.5m-high wall will run along 186km of the border - almost half the total length - and is to be completed in June.

"As planned, the construction sites were turned over to the contractors on Tuesday," said Krystyna Jakimik-Jarosz, a border guard spokeswoman.

She refused to reveal the exact locations "for security reasons".

"The Belarusian services are just waiting for that, so that they can send migrants over to the site," Jakimik-Jarosz told AFP.

She said the wall would be equipped with cameras and motion detectors.

The construction has raised human rights concerns over how migrants will be able to seek asylum, as well as environmental worries about the effect on wildlife along the mostly forested border.

"We'll do everything we can to keep the damage to the environment and animals to a minimum," Jakimik-Jarosz said.

Thousands of migrants - mostly from the Middle East - crossed or attempted to cross the border from Belarus into Poland last year.

The West blamed the influx on the Belarusian regime, saying it had encouraged would-be migrants to fly to Belarus with the promise of an easy journey on foot into the European Union.

'Hybrid' attack

Poland branded the migrant crisis a "hybrid" attack from Belarus and its main ally Russia, referring to a type of warfare using non-military tactics.

Belarus has denied this and has accused Poland of inhumane treatment of the migrants.

It has since repatriated thousands of migrants to Iraq - the main country of origin.