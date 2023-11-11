Police probe fake London mayor video on pro-Palestinian marches

The social media clip purporting to show mayor of London Sadiq Khan could further inflame tensions in the capital. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - A post shared on social media purporting to show the mayor of London saying pro-Palestinian marches should take priority over Armistice Day events is fake and police are investigating, a spokesman for the mayor said.

The social media clip could further inflame tensions in the capital, a day before a large pro-Palestinian march is planned to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War One. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called the march "provocative".

There are fears there could be violent confrontations as far-right groups have indicated they will protect the Cenotaph war memorial on Saturday, Armistice Day.

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of Britain's Labour Party, said of the social media post: "The Met (London's Police) and their counter terror experts are aware of this fake video that is being circulated and amplified on social media by far-right groups, and are actively investigating."

The Met did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Saturday's pro-Palestinian march has prompted a political row after interior minister Suella Braverman published an article attacking the police's handling of it. REUTERS

More On This Topic
British government accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches
UK minister condemned for unapproved comments on 'pro-Palestinian mobs'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top