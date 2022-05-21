'People die outside': Scores refuse to leave metro system in Ukraine's Kharkiv

KHARKIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Scores of people are camping out in the metro system of Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, still fearful of Russian shelling and refusing to renounce the discomforts despite Moscow's retreat from the area.

"We call ourselves the moles because we live underground," said Kateryna Talpa, 35, a call centre manager who has been living in the metro since Russian troops invaded her country on Feb 24.

Talpa lives in a station called "Heroes of Labour" in the Saltivka district, one of the worst affected by shelling in Ukraine's second largest metropolis.

Wearing a woolly hat, pale-faced Talpa admits that living on a platform underground is not easy.

"We're tired. You can see what home comforts that we have," she said, pointing to mattresses and sheets on the ground and some food in a cardboard box.

She and her husband Yuriy have acquired their own habits at the station, which is decorated in Soviet style with bronze statues including one of Lenin.

Their two cats, Marek and Sima, appear relaxed.

"They got used to it" after some difficulties in the early days, Talpa said.

'War not over'

Some 200 people still sleep inside the station every night - far below the peak of around 2,000 when city residents slept anywhere they could find space, including inside the metro train carriages.

Russian forces began pulling back from Kharkiv earlier this month to concentrate on wresting control of Donbas, south of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

At the peak of the offensive against the city near Russia's border, the smell and humidity in the metro were hard to bear.

"I was never ill before, but here I got bronchitis for a month," Talpa said.