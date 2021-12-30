Paris again makes face masks compulsory outdoors

People queue for Covid-19 tests ahead of Christmas in Paris. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (AFP) - Wearing face masks outdoors will become compulsory again in Paris this week in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, French police said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The mandate will apply from Friday to everyone over 11 except those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transport like scooters and those doing sport, Paris police HQ said in a statement.

France on Wednesday reported a new record-high daily Covid-19 case total of 208,000 as Omicron drives infections up after Christmas.

"I wouldn't call Omicron a wave anymore... I would call it a tidal wave," said French Health Minister Olivier Veran.

The government has announced new restrictions including an extension on the closure of nightclubs and encouraging more remote working.

But it has so far shied away from mass closures or lockdowns seen in other EU countries such as the Netherlands.

More On This Topic
World hits record Covid-19 cases as WHO warns over Omicron
Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron cases jump
Related Stories
Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world
UK's daily Covid-19 infections hit record high
New York state's daily Covid-19 hospitalisations highest since April 2020
Some Covid-positive essential workers to continue working in Canada's Quebec
South Africa study suggests Omicron enhances neutralising immunity against Delta
India may face intense but short outbreak as Omicron spreads
Australia Covid-19 numbers surge as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
UK health minister says no new Covid-19 curbs for England in 2021
<p>pixgeneric- captions later</p>
Makes sense to live with Omicron and treat it as no different from other Covid-19 variants: Experts

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.