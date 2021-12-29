Experts believe Omicron will soon displace Delta as the dominant global strain

SINGAPORE - The new and supposedly more contagious Omicron variant is likely to replace Delta - the current globally dominant Covid-19 strain - over the coming weeks to months, say experts.

While Delta is still the most common variant in all continents except Africa, Omicron is rising very quickly, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Bioinformatics Institute.

Of the genome submissions sent to Gisaid - a data science initiative that provides the shared genome platform for Covid-19 - the Omicron strain has comprised between 7 per cent and 27 per cent of new submissions over the past month, up until Tuesday (Dec 28). The figures refer to all continents except Africa.

"From current data, it looks like Delta will go down over time relative to Omicron," added Dr Maurer-Stroh, who is part of the global team that maintains Gisaid.

The new variant was first detected in South Africa on Nov 11, and was also found in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across more than 110 countries, as at last weekend.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, noted that Omicron is already dominant in Australia, India, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

"We are seeing a global transition from Delta to Omicron because with a greater transmissibility, the virus is fitter and has a reproductive advantage," noted Prof Fisher.

But he added a caveat that the reports of Omicron rates may be biased as some countries do little gene sequencing, and those that do may be looking for a deletion in a specific spike gene to identify Omicron, instead of carrying out whole genome sequencing.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said on its website that from Dec 24, Covid-19 cases that tested positive for the so-called S-gene target failure will be categorised as Omicron.

The S-gene encodes the virus's spike protein.

Based on local experience, if a person tests positive for the S-gene target failure, the individual is very likely to have the Omicron variant, said MOH, noting that this practice aligns with those in other countries.

Prof Fisher said most experts in the field believe Omicron will replace Delta as the dominant strain.