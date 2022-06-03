Alex Karp, chief of American software firm Palantir, met Zelensky in Ukraine

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - Alex Karp, the chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies, visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ways its technology could help the country resist the continuing Russian invasion.

Palantir, co-founded by controversial right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, makes data mining software and services and powers dozens of agencies within the US government and its allies, as well as large institutions.

"We are honoured to be included in these discussions and recognise the leading role technology companies can play to reinforce their mission," Palantir said in a statement.

At the meeting, Karp and Zelensky "discussed how Palantir can continue to use its technology to support Ukraine," the statement said.

"With geopolitical tensions rising all over the world, enhancing security and protecting democratic institutions has never been more important."

In a tweet on Thursday, Ukraine's vice-prime minister and minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that Karp was the first CEO to visit the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Several government officials, including US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have also made the trip.

Denver-based Palantir has previously won significant defence contracts aimed at updating government software.

In recent months, Palantir's Karp has warned of the large national security implications of the war in Ukraine.